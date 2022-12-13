Binnington will start at home against Nashville on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington will start for the second straight day after allowing three goals on 31 shots in Sunday's loss to Colorado. The 29-year-old is 9-11-1 with an unsightly 3.40 GAA and .889 save percentage through 21 games this season. Despite the poor numbers, Binnington hasn't lost much work to Thomas Greiss, who's posted an .899 save percentage in nine appearances.
