Binnington will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Avalanche in Game 3, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington has won four of his five playoff starts, including both of his games at home. The 28-year-old put in a strong effort Thursday versus the Avalanche, stopping 30 of 31 shots to help the Blues tie the series at one game apiece. He'll need a similarly strong effort Saturday, as the Avs have rarely been kept quiet for extended lengths of time.