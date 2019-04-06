Binnington will defend the home net Saturday against the Canucks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington will look to get one last quality start under his belt heading into the playoffs, which could boost the team as high as the crown of the central division with some luck. A revelation in net for St. Louis this season, the rookie netminder carries a 23-5-1 record to go along with a 1.89 GAA and a .927 save percentage into this one and should have a good chance to end the regular season on a high note versus a Vancouver club averaging only 2.45 goals per game on the road.