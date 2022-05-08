Binnington will get the starting nod at home against the Wild on Sunday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Ville Husso coughed up nine goals on 59 shots in two games after posting a 37-save shutout in Game 1 against the Wild, so Binnington will try to get the Blues back in the win column Sunday. He posted a 3.13 GAA and a .901 save percentage with an 18-14-4 record during the regular season.
