Binnington is expected to draw the home start for Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Pinkert of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has been flawless in his past five starts, going 5-0-0 along with a 2.37 GAA and .913 save percentage in that span. Binnington faces a decent matchup against a Jets offense that ranks 16th in the league in goals per game this season (3.03). A tough game is expected Sunday, with the Jets accumulating a 6-3-2 record against divisional opponents this year.