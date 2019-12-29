Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding cage Sunday
Binnington is expected to draw the home start for Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Pinkert of NHL.com reports.
Binnington has been flawless in his past five starts, going 5-0-0 along with a 2.37 GAA and .913 save percentage in that span. Binnington faces a decent matchup against a Jets offense that ranks 16th in the league in goals per game this season (3.03). A tough game is expected Sunday, with the Jets accumulating a 6-3-2 record against divisional opponents this year.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins fifth straight•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Expected to start Friday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Cruises to win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Returns to starter's crease•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Holds Avalanche at bay•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Blue-paint-bound Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.