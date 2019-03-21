Binnington will defend the crease at home versus Detroit on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has been splitting starts with Jake Allen of late, as the youngster has started six of the last 12 games, in which he is 4-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA. The Ontario native figures to see the bulk of the workload when it comes time for the playoffs, but might divide the crease as the Blues try to keep him rested for the postseason.