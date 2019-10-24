Binnington will patrol the crease for Thursday's clash with Los Angeles, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington was able to shake off a three-game losing streak Monday with a win over the Avalanche in which he stopped 17 of 18 shots. The Ontario native will be hard pressed to replicate his 2018-19 campaign in which he went 24-5-1 with five shutouts, but should be capable of pushing for the 35-win mark with an expanded workload at the No. 1 option in St. Louis.