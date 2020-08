Binnington will patrol the blue paint for Friday's Game 2 tilt with Vancouver, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington's had a rough time so far in the Edmonton bubble, giving up 13 goals in three games, including five in the Game 1 loss to the Canucks. The 27-year-old recorded a .939 save percentage against Vancouver in the regular season, so he'll look to get back to that success Friday.