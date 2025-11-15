Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding goal Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington will protect the home goal versus the Flyers on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington has won two of his last three starts, allowing eight goals on 81 shots. The 32-year-old netminder has a favorable matchup Friday, as the Flyers have scored just 13 goals over their last six games.
