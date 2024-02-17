Binnington will patrol the home crease Saturday against Nashville, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is coming off a 35-save performance in Thursday's 6-3 win over Edmonton. Over 38 games this season, he has provided a 19-14-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Predators sit 19th in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per contest.