Binnington will protect the home net Saturday against the Wild, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington is coming off a 33-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. Through 42 appearances this campaign, he has supplied a 20-16-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Wild rank 17th in the league this season with 3.10 goals per game.