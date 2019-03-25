Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding home cage Monday
Binnington will start Monday's home matchup with the Golden Knights, David Schoen of RJ Sports reports.
Owners lucky enough to scoop Binnington up when he first burst onto the scene should deploy him as usual against a Vegas team that's still without starting netminder Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body). The rookie netminder brings a stellar 20-4-1 record, 1.84 GAA and .929 save percentage into this matchup.
