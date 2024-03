Binnington is expected to start at home against LA on Wednesday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington has a 22-18-3 record, 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage in 46 outings in 2023-24. He has lost his last two starts while stopping 64 of 71 shots (.901 save percentage). The Kings, who are on a 4-1-1 run, might be a difficult team to end that slump against.