Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding road goal Thursday
Binnington will be the starting netminder in Thursday's matchup with Arizona, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Amazingly, the St. Louis Blues sit in a playoff spot after an atrocious start had everyone writing them off. There isn't a single player more responsible for this turnaround than Binnington, a 25-year-old who had one game of NHL experience prior to 2018-19. Binnington made his season debut Dec. 16 and has gone on to posting a 10-1-1 record with a 1.82 GAA and .927 in 14 contests. He'll look to stay hot against an Arizona team that ranks 28th in scoring.
