Binnington surrendered four goals on 20 shots in relief in an 8-3 loss to the Predators on Friday.
Yikes. The Blues started OK, but they froze at about the six-minute mark of first and were never able to thaw their game. Neither Binnington, who entered the game in the second frame, or Hofer can be blamed for the outcome.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Yanked early after struggles•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Struggles early in loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to face Kings•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Solid in relief outing•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Earns shutout win•