Binnington gave up three goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Binnington put in a solid effort all night but did not get the offensive production from his teammates. The Maple Leafs outshot the Blues 32-15 so he was the busier netminder on the night. The Blues fell behind early as he allowed two goals in the first period to Bobby McMann and William Nylander. The Blues made it close in the second period on a Alexei Toropchenko tip-in goal but that was as close as they would get. Binnington stopped all five power-play shots he faced and finished with a .903 save percentage on the night.