Blues' Jordan Binnington: Handed shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington stopped 26 of 31 shots in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Binnington had three separate leads to protect in this came, but he squandered each of them. The Flyers' line of Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak and Owen Tippett did virtually all of the damage, and it was Zegras who had the lone tally in the shootout to finish off the game. In November, Binnington has gone 2-1-1 with 13 goals allowed over four games, and he's at a 4-5-3 record with a 3.34 GAA and an .869 save percentage over 13 appearances. The Blues play again Saturday versus the Golden Knights, and it'll likely be Joel Hofer in goal for that tough matchup.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding goal Friday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Earns win over Calgary•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Lifted from Wednesday's rout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets back to winning ways•