Binnington stopped 26 of 31 shots in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Binnington had three separate leads to protect in this came, but he squandered each of them. The Flyers' line of Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak and Owen Tippett did virtually all of the damage, and it was Zegras who had the lone tally in the shootout to finish off the game. In November, Binnington has gone 2-1-1 with 13 goals allowed over four games, and he's at a 4-5-3 record with a 3.34 GAA and an .869 save percentage over 13 appearances. The Blues play again Saturday versus the Golden Knights, and it'll likely be Joel Hofer in goal for that tough matchup.