Binnington allowed one goal on 20 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Binnington wasn't heavily tested in the contest and only allowed a goal to Ryan Getzlaf in the second period. The 27-year-old Binnington has only limited opponents to fewer than two goals twice in his last eight appearances. He's at 16-14-6 with a 2.68 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 38 games. The Blues meet the Ducks again Wednesday, which would be another favorable matchup should Binnington get the start.