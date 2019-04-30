Binnington turned aside 28 of 31 shots during Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 3 of their Western Conference Second Round series.

The two teams traded goals all night, with the last four tallies coming in a wild final seven minutes of the third period, but Binnington made a couple of key saves that prevented Dallas from ever holding a lead in the contest. The netminder will take a 2.65 GAA and .910 save percentage through nine postseason starts into Game 4 on Wednesday.