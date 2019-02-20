Blues' Jordan Binnington: Hangs on for ninth straight win
Binnington steered away 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's win over the Maple Leafs.
Binnington had back-to-back shutouts leading into this outing, and he was perfect through the first two periods. Unfortunately, early in the third frame Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson deflected Zach Hyman's pass behind Binnington to end the Blues' shutout streak at 233:50. Jake Allen contributed 59:43 to that effort with a shutout win over the Avalanche on Saturday. Binnington has tied the Blues' rookie record with nine straight wins.
