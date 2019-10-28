Binnington turned aside 29 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The Blues held a 2-0 lead after the first period and took a 3-1 edge into the second intermission, but Binnington nearly gave the game away with a shaky third as Detroit scored three straight goals before Ryan O'Reilly forced OT with a late power-play tally. The second-year netminder has a strong 5-2-3 record through 10 starts, but his 2.67 GAA and .912 save percentage are a big step backwards from his stellar rookie campaign.