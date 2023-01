Binnington stopped 20 of 25 shots in regulation and overtime and two of four shootout attempts in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Maple Leafs.

It was another shaky performance from the 29-year-old netminder, but Ilya Samsonov was just a little worse for Toronto when it came time for the shootout. Binnington has given up four or more goals in four of his last five starts but has managed to go 2-1-2 over that stretch, and on the season he carries a poor 3.21 GAA and .893 save percentage.