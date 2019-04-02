Blues' Jordan Binnington: Hangs on in shootout
Binnington steered away 24 of 26 shots in Monday's shootout win over the Lightning.
Binnington was solid all night with eyes on every puck, but two tipped shots got past him in the third period, allowing the game to go to overtime. He was perfect in the extra frame and the shootout to notch his 22nd win in 28 starts. Binnington is dynamite in the blue paint and continues to be a dependable, albeit pricey, daily fantasy option.
