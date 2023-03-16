Binnington will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday for his match penalty versus the Wild on Wednesday.

Binnington was not happy after Ryan Hartman's goal, roughing up Hartman and then trying to fight opposing goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Binnington is likely in line for a suspension as this is not his first time in trouble with the league for his misdeeds. Binnington is 22-24-5 with a 3.39 GAA and .892 save percentage in what has been a lackluster season for the 29-year-old netminder.