Binnington stopped 30-of-34 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

It was an odd game -- Binnington was solid early, but the whole team collapsed when gale-force winds blew through the arena early in the second. The Canes scored three goals in a 64-second span to flip an 0-2 score into a 3-2 one. The Canes went up again, this time 4-3, at the 15:25 mark of the third and Binnington found himself on the bench for the extra attacker. The Canes scored twice into an empty net. The loss was Binnington's fourth straight and his record is now 9-9-0 with a 3.11 GAA and .899 save percentage. He does things in bunches -- that's either win or lose. He has winning streaks of three and six games, and losing streaks of five and now four.