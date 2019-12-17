Blues' Jordan Binnington: Holds Avalanche at bay
Binnington stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday.
Binnington has posted victories in seven of his last ten outings and now owns a record of 16-6-4 in 2019-20. His GAA is above 2.00, unlike a year ago where Binnington posted a 1.89 GAA over 32 appearances, but the Blues' netminder has shown over the course of this season why last year's Stanley Cup win was no fluke. Next up for Binnington and the Blues is a home date Wednesday versus Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
