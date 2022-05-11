Binnington allowed two goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5.

A pair of Kirill Kaprizov power-play goals in the first period was all that Binnington surrendered. He settled in over the last two periods as the Blues surged for the win and 3-2 series lead. He's won both of his starts in the series, allowing four goals on 62 shots. Binnington will likely start again Thursday in Game 6 as the Blues look to finish off the series.