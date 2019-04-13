Blues' Jordan Binnington: Holds on for Game 2 win
Binnington stopped 26 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Dating back to the regular season, Binnington has lost only one of his last 11 starts, and he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any game in that span. The win gives the Blues a 2-0 series lead with the series shifting to St. Louis for Game 3 on Sunday. Binnington will likely be the goalie of choice throughout their playoff run, and he can be trusted for fantasy usage as well.
