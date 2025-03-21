Binnington saved 15 of 18 shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks.

Despite allowing three goals in the third period including a tally by Brock Boeser with four seconds left in regulation, Binnington held on and tended a clean overtime period for the Blues. The 31-year-old Binnington is up to a 22-21-4 record with a 2.81 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 48 appearances this season. Binnington has one of the best records across the league since the 4 Nations Face-Off at 7-2-0 in nine appearances. However, he has surrendered 21 goals in this span with an .897 save percentage. Regardless, he is still a great play in all fantasy formats while the Blues ride a four-game winning streak. His next opportunity to take the ice is Saturday at home against the Blackhawks.