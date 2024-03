Binnington allowed one goal on 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 home win against the Wild.

Binnington did not face a large volume of shots but he stopped them when it counted allowing only a single goal in the second period. He kicked aside all three power-play shots he faced and finished with a .955 save percentage. This was his second win in five starts for the Blues. While his season averages are respectable - he has a 2.80 GAA and a .910 save percentage - the lack of wins recently are concerning.