Binnington gave up three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Binnington had won six straight starts before dropping Friday's result. The setback dropped Binnington to 30-12-7 with a 2.57 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 49 starts. The 26-year-old goalie remains one of the most reliable in fantasy -- expect him to have a chance to redeem himself either Sunday in Chicago or Monday at home versus the Panthers.