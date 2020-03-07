Blues' Jordan Binnington: Hot run halted by Devils
Binnington gave up three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.
Binnington had won six straight starts before dropping Friday's result. The setback dropped Binnington to 30-12-7 with a 2.57 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 49 starts. The 26-year-old goalie remains one of the most reliable in fantasy -- expect him to have a chance to redeem himself either Sunday in Chicago or Monday at home versus the Panthers.
