Binnington saved 45 of 47 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Binnington has had his share of struggles this season, but he was dialed in throughout this contest. The Blues had to kill a 6-on-3 situation to close out the game, and Binnington did his part to earn his third straight win. The 29-year-old improved to 6-5-0 with a 3.07 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 11 starts. The Blues' next games come in a back-to-back set, as they'll visit the Blackhawks on Wednesday before hosting the Capitals on Thursday. Expect Binnington to split those games with Thomas Greiss.