Binnington will tend the twine in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Canucks, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Binnington was unable to pick up a win in two appearances during the round robin, allowing a combined eight goals on 68 shots. It's likely the 27-year-old Binnington starts a majority of the Blues' games during their defense of last year's Stanley Cup championship.
