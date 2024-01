Binnington will guard the home goal versus the Rangers on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has been dialed in recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Canucks and Carolina while posting an exceptional 0.96 GAA and .964 save percentage. He'll try to earn his 14th victory of the year in a tough home matchup with a New York squad that's 13-5-2 on the road this season.