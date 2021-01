Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's road game versus the Golden Knights.

Binnington has played pretty well this season, compiling a 3-1-1 record while posting a 2.53 GAA and a .913 save percentage through his first five appearances. He'll attempt to pick up a second straight win in a rough road matchup with a Vegas squad that's won five of its first six games.