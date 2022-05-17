Per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the road goal during Tuesday's Game 1 versus Colorado.

Binnington was fantastic after replacing Ville Husso as St. Louis' No. 1 option in goal starting with Game 5 of the Blues' first-round matchup with the Wild, securing three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.67 GAA and .943 save percentage. The 28-year-old will try to secure his fourth victory of the playoffs in a rough road matchup with an Avalanche team that racked up 21 goals through four games during its first-round sweep of the Predators.