Binnington will guard the cage in Saturday's Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Sharks in San Jose, NHL.com's David Satriano reports.

Binnington was fantastic in the final two games of St. Louis' second-round matchup with Dallas, picking up back-to-back wins while posting a superb 0.82 GAA and .962 save percentage. The 25-year-old rookie will look to stay sharp and help his team take home-ice advantage in the series away from the Sharks by picking up his sixth road win of this postseason Saturday.