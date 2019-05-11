Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal for Game 1
Binnington will guard the cage in Saturday's Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Sharks in San Jose, NHL.com's David Satriano reports.
Binnington was fantastic in the final two games of St. Louis' second-round matchup with Dallas, picking up back-to-back wins while posting a superb 0.82 GAA and .962 save percentage. The 25-year-old rookie will look to stay sharp and help his team take home-ice advantage in the series away from the Sharks by picking up his sixth road win of this postseason Saturday.
