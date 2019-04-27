Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal for Game 2
Binnington will guard the cage in Saturday's Game 2 against the Stars, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.
Binnington was excellent in Game 1, turning aside 27 of 29 shots en route to his fifth win of the postseason. The 25-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and extend his winning streak to four games in St. Louis on Saturday.
