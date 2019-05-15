Binnington will guard the goal in Wednesday's Game 3 against the Sharks in St. Louis, NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger reports.

Binnington struggled in Game 1, surrendering five goals on 24 shots in a convincing 6-3 loss, but he bounced back admirably in Monday's Game 2, turning away 24 of 26 shots en route to his ninth victory of this postseason. The 25-year-old rookie will look to stay dialed in and help his team maintain home-ice advantage in the series by trying to pick up his fourth home victory of the playoffs Wednesday.