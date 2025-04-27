Binnington will patrol the home crease against Winnipeg on Sunday in Game 4, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington is coming off a 16-save effort in Thursday's 7-2 victory over the Jets in Game 3. He has posted a 1-2 record with a 2.72 GAA and an .879 save percentage this postseason. Winnipeg ranks 15th in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 22.3 shots per game.
