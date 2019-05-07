Binnington will patrol the crease in Tuesday's Game 7 against the Stars in St. Louis, NHL.com reports.

Binnington was razor sharp in Sunday's Game 6, turning aside 22 of 23 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 road win. The 25-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team advance to the Western Conference finals by picking up his third home victory of this postseason Tuesday.

