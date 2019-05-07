Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal for Game 7
Binnington will patrol the crease in Tuesday's Game 7 against the Stars in St. Louis, NHL.com reports.
Binnington was razor sharp in Sunday's Game 6, turning aside 22 of 23 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 road win. The 25-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team advance to the Western Conference finals by picking up his third home victory of this postseason Tuesday.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shines in hostile confines•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in pivotal game•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bested in Game 5•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending cage Friday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Allows four in loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes for Game 4•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...