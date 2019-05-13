Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Monday
Binnington will get the starting nod for Monday's Game 2 road clash with San Jose, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Despite giving up five goals in Game 1 on Saturday, there was little chance Binnington wasn't going to be back between the pipes for Game 2. During the postseason, the Ontario native is 5-2 with a 2.75 GAA as the visiting netminder. The Sharks are converting at a 3.27 goals per game rate while putting an average of 31.3 shots on net and will look to test the youngster early and often.
