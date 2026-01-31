Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington will protect the home net against Columbus on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.
Binnington has allowed 22 goals on 130 shots during his five-game losing skid. He has gone 8-15-6 this campaign with a 3.59 GAA, an .867 save percentage and one shutout in 30 appearances. Columbus sits 19th in the league with 3.06 goals per game this season.
