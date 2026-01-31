Binnington will protect the home net against Columbus on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington has allowed 22 goals on 130 shots during his five-game losing skid. He has gone 8-15-6 this campaign with a 3.59 GAA, an .867 save percentage and one shutout in 30 appearances. Columbus sits 19th in the league with 3.06 goals per game this season.