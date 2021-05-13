Binnington will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has split the last four games with Ville Husso. In his last eight outings, Binnington has a 5-0-3 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The 27-year-old should be a solid option in fantasy with the Wild resting five of their regulars, including rookie Kirill Kaprizov, in the season finale.