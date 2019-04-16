Binnington will get the starting nod for Tuesday's Game 4 home clash with Winnipeg, Ben Miglone of KOMU News reports.

Binnington saw his five-game winning streak come to a disastrous end, as he allowed six goals on just 29 shots (.793 save percentage) in Game 3 on Sunday. The Ontario native will face the difficult task of shutting down a Jets offense that is scoring at a 3.33 goals per game rate and is converting on 33.3 percent of power-play opportunities.