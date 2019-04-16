Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Tuesday
Binnington will get the starting nod for Tuesday's Game 4 home clash with Winnipeg, Ben Miglone of KOMU News reports.
Binnington saw his five-game winning streak come to a disastrous end, as he allowed six goals on just 29 shots (.793 save percentage) in Game 3 on Sunday. The Ontario native will face the difficult task of shutting down a Jets offense that is scoring at a 3.33 goals per game rate and is converting on 33.3 percent of power-play opportunities.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Torched for six goals•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting Game 3•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Holds on for Game 2 win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Records first playoff win of career•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Prepping for playoff debut•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Carries Blues from last to best•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...