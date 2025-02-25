Binnington will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus the Kraken, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington turned in a great performance in Sunday's 3-1 win over Colorado, stopping 28 of 29 shots on goal. Through four outings in February, the veteran netminder has a 3-0-1 record, .912 save percentage and 2.43 GAA. The Blues' playoff chances are looking slim, but Binnington's strong play of late is keeping the team in the mix. The Kraken rank 17th in the NHL with 2.90 goals per game this campaign.