Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Tuesday
Binnington will get the starting nod at home versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
After posting consecutive shutouts, Binnington was never going to come out of the crease for Tuesday's tilt. The young netminder is riding an eight-game winning streak during which he's posted a 1.24 GAA and .949 save percentage. A clash with a Maple Leafs squad that is averaging 3.55 goals (fourth best in the league) will be a tough out for the Ontario native to continue his winning ways.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bags another shutout against Wild•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing off against Wild•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: More likely to start Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in Colorado•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Records third shutout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding road goal Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...