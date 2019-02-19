Binnington will get the starting nod at home versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

After posting consecutive shutouts, Binnington was never going to come out of the crease for Tuesday's tilt. The young netminder is riding an eight-game winning streak during which he's posted a 1.24 GAA and .949 save percentage. A clash with a Maple Leafs squad that is averaging 3.55 goals (fourth best in the league) will be a tough out for the Ontario native to continue his winning ways.