Binnington will guard the home cage versus the Oilers on Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Binnington was excellent in Sunday's 2-1 road win over Utah, turning aside 24 of 25 shots in a tightly-contested Western Conference matchup. The 31-year-old will face a tough test against an Edmonton club that ranks sixth in the NHL with 3.29 goals per game in 2024-25. Binnington is 6-3-1 versus the Oilers in his career.
