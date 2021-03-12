Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Golden Knights.

Binnington wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Kings, surrendering four goals on 34 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his 10th win of the season in a home matchup with a Vegas squad that's 6-4-0 on the road this year.