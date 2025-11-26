Binnington will protect the road goal versus the Devils on Wednesday.

Binnington is undefeated in regulation over his last four outings, going 2-0-2 with 11 goals allowed on 130 shots in that span (.915 save percentage). The Devils have struggled without Jack Hughes (finger), scoring just 10 goals over their last five games since the star center got hurt, which could give Binnington a decent chance to keep his success going Wednesday.